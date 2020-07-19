Business

Mantra for retirement: save, save and save again

19 July 2020 - 00:05 By Laura du Preez

On average, South Africans are retiring with savings able to generate a pension of just 26% of their final salaries, according to the annual Member Watch research published by Alexander Forbes recently.

If the retirement fund industry were to be marked for its performance, that would surely earn it an F...

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. Telkom launches Yep! app to grow small businesses Business
  2. Union Numsa brings drug remdesivir to SA to treat Covid-19 patients Business
  3. Find your dream job in a tough climate with Huawei AppGallery’s help Business
  4. Discovery Health may move non-Covid-19 patients to free up ICU beds - report Business
  5. Public enterprises welcomes Treasury's letter of support for SAA Business

Latest Videos

All you need to know about SA's revised level 3 lockdown rules
'Cyril is not God!’ - South Africans react to second alcohol ban