Mantra for retirement: save, save and save again
19 July 2020 - 00:05
On average, South Africans are retiring with savings able to generate a pension of just 26% of their final salaries, according to the annual Member Watch research published by Alexander Forbes recently.
If the retirement fund industry were to be marked for its performance, that would surely earn it an F...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.