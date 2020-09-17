AI and EQ: how the human-machine interface will make SA a better place

Artificial intelligence and automation during and post the Covid-19 pandemic will take the best traits of both humans and machines to create an augmented, enhanced workforce that will grow business, the economy and take society on a journey to an ever-evolving new normal.

The speed, efficiency and accuracy that digitisation brings, requires human empathy, creativity and problem-solving to make it a complete solution to the needs of a changed world that can, and will, never be the same again.

We keep speaking of how Covid-19 has forced a necessary acceleration of the digitisation of SA, and the impact of the Fourth Industrial Revolution (4IR) on businesses in our country. Now, we need to integrate and implement these technologies to ensure we are prepared for the opportunities and challenges 4IR and automation will bring.

The importance of this cannot be understated, which is why we at BCX have just released its “Preparing for Industry 4.0” white paper. It is as necessary to understand the different industrial revolutions and seeing where we have come from, as it is keeping up with the exponential speed at which technology is developing.

The challenge of 4IR for SA is that it comes at a time when many organisations are still struggling to come to terms with the challenges of the third revolution, the age of the computer. Brainstorm’s CIO Survey 2019 found that just 6% of South African organisations believed their digital maturity was “fully mature”. And while 38% described themselves as “advanced”, 54% said their digital capabilities were “basic”.

Artificial intelligence (AI) is already a part of daily life for many, from music apps to Siri and Alexa. The IDC predicts the spend on AI systems will reach $98bn by 2023, up from the $38bn spent last year. Some 46% of South African companies are piloting AI, with two thirds of them identifying machine learning as the technology that will be the most beneficial, followed by robotics and biometrics.