Digital a new look for rAge Expo this year

SA's biggest annual video games event kicked off this weekend on a virtual platform for the first time, amid a perfect storm for the industry globally.



The rAge Expo, which usually attracts more than 30,000 enthusiasts to the Dome, north of Johannesburg, has for its 18-year existence been a barometer for the rising popularity of gaming in SA. This year, the first rAge Digital feeds into a worldwide shift to online gaming...