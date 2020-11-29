Pepkor gets peppy after halving its debt
Though spectre of Steinhoff could still haunt the resilient retailer
29 November 2020 - 00:16
Pepkor, which slashed its debt by half in the year ended September 30, now finds itself in the enviable position of having a manageable balance sheet that could enable it to expand or make acquisitions.
This is a far cry from the days when Steinhoff pushed up to R14.1bn debt onto Pepkor's balance sheet in the years following its acquisition of the retailer for about R63bn more than five years ago...
