Eskom set to split up in 2021
Separating the transmission division will drive competition, but doubts linger
20 December 2020 - 00:00
Eskom is on track to split off its transmission arm and establish the new entity as a separate company within the next year.
This would pave the way for greater competition in SA’s electricity industry...
