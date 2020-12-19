Food

Three fabulous experiences to gift foodies for Christmas

Cooking courses truly are the present that keeps on giving as the lucky recipient will be able to enjoy using the new skills they've learnt time and again

Hilary Biller Columnist
19 December 2020 - 06:30
Chorizo is just one of the quality cured meats Richard Bosman is renowned for making. File photo.
Chorizo is just one of the quality cured meats Richard Bosman is renowned for making. File photo.
Image: Supplied

1. SKILL UP IN CHARCUTERIE

Richard Bosman charcuterie courses, Cape Town

Richard Bosman has been making quality cured meats since 2009 and in his spare time runs amateur charcuterie courses on how to cure meats.

He offers a one-day course and an advanced weekend course where participants learn how to make a selection of Italian cured meats, bacon, sausages and chorizo. The best part is you get to take home what you've made.

Each course includes Bosman's famous lunch. Priced from R1,500 for a one-day course. See richardbosman.co.za

2. KAROO GOURMET GETAWAY

African Relish Cooking School, Prince Albert 

A class at African Relish is a gift that offers a food adventure in picturesque Prince Albert — the cookery school is situated in the heart of the village. What was once a 200-year-old Langhuis has lovingly been restored and turned into a culinary hall with a state-of-the-art teaching kitchen and dining area.

African Relish in the Karoo offers an array of cookery courses. File photo.
African Relish in the Karoo offers an array of cookery courses. File photo.
Image: Supplied

Choose from a themed half- or full-day cooking class or sign up for a course with a visiting chef or food personality. Add a foodie tour around the village and stay over at a selection of their stylish accommodation. Half-day courses are from R875 per person. See africanrelish.com

3. WEBER BRAAI CLASSES

The Discovery Vitality Healthy Food Studio, Johannesburg

Learn how to become a braai master with a Weber-inspired grilling class at the Discovery Vitality Healthy Food Studio in Sandton, where the emphasis is on learning to cook with seasonal ingredients.

Expert chefs will help you master a three-course braai menu with marinated T-bone steak, coal-roasted vegetables, braaied snoek bobotie and almond-mealie bake. It's a great gift for a loved one, family or friends. R650 per person, including lunch and drinks. See healthyfoodstudio.co.za

