Three fabulous experiences to gift foodies for Christmas

1. SKILL UP IN CHARCUTERIE

Richard Bosman charcuterie courses, Cape Town

Richard Bosman has been making quality cured meats since 2009 and in his spare time runs amateur charcuterie courses on how to cure meats.

He offers a one-day course and an advanced weekend course where participants learn how to make a selection of Italian cured meats, bacon, sausages and chorizo. The best part is you get to take home what you've made.

Each course includes Bosman's famous lunch. Priced from R1,500 for a one-day course. See richardbosman.co.za

2. KAROO GOURMET GETAWAY

African Relish Cooking School, Prince Albert

A class at African Relish is a gift that offers a food adventure in picturesque Prince Albert — the cookery school is situated in the heart of the village. What was once a 200-year-old Langhuis has lovingly been restored and turned into a culinary hall with a state-of-the-art teaching kitchen and dining area.