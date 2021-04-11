Auto sales race towards speed bump
Vehicles are flying out of showrooms, but the boom won't last
11 April 2021 - 00:19
When is a recovery not a recovery? When it's a trick of the light. Last month's sharp rise in new-vehicle sales from a year earlier has offered a glimmer of hope after a year of misery. But while there seems no doubt that the vehicle market is over the worst of its Covid-inflicted trauma, the question is: are we seeing a sustainable recovery or simply a bounce off the basement floor?
Sales of new cars and commercial vehicles in March, at 44,217, were up 31.8% year on year. As a result, the aggregate market for the first three months of 2021 was 0.9% down on last year at 116,225. That's some improvement, considering that the year-on-year market at the end of February was 13.8% weaker...
