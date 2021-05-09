JPMorgan report: SA must go green or lose investors

SA’s carbon emissions are among the top 10 globally, report says

A new report from JPMorgan highlights the fact that SA’s carbon emissions are among the top 10 globally, and this could affect its stock market as climate change moves up global investors’ agenda.



The global equities house cites the high level of emissions from Sasol, as well as from Eskom. But JPMorgan is optimistic about SA’s ability to respond to the climate change challenge — as long as it presses ahead with its renewable energy programme and gets it right...