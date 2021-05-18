Business

SA's weak growth could fuel socioeconomic tensions — Moody's

18 May 2021 - 10:14 By Reuters
Moody's says SA's low economic growth and rising debt burden could see socioeconomic tension intensify and impede policy reforms.
Moody's says SA's low economic growth and rising debt burden could see socioeconomic tension intensify and impede policy reforms.
Image: REUTERS

SA's low economic growth and rising debt burden could see socioeconomic tension intensify and impede policy reforms, ratings firm Moody's said in a research note on Tuesday.

The note, an extract from the credit firm's annual report published on Monday, said SA's credit profile was balanced, with its low level of foreign currency debt and strong core of institutions counting in its favour.

Moody's decided this month against making any decisions on the country's credit ratings, currently two levels deep into subinvestment, at Ba2 with a negative outlook.

The two other major ratings firms, Fitch and S&P, also rate the country deep into junk.

“Credit challenges include structurally very weak growth and a high government debt burden that will continue to rise without comprehensive economic and fiscal reforms,” Moody's said.

“Socioeconomic inequalities also intensify tensions that drive political risk and complicate policy efforts.”

SA has one of the world's highest levels of income inequality, especially between blacks and whites. This is partly because of decades of apartheid rule, which ended in 1994, and more recently an effect of government corruption and slow policy reforms.

The economy, already in recession before the coronavirus pandemic struck in March 2020, shrank by a record 7% last year. State debt is nearing 90% of GDP.

“The coronavirus pandemic's fallout will continue to weigh on SA's economic growth and fiscal balance in 2021,” said Lucie Villa, a senior analyst at Moody's.

READ MORE

Investors welcome Ace Magashule's suspension

Investors are celebrating the suspension of ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule, saying it's a sign that President Cyril Ramaphosa is finally ...
Business
5 days ago

Of SA jobs lost, only a quarter were due to lockdown itself: experts

UCT study finds that other pandemic-related factors, particularly affecting the most vulnerable, had far more of a role
News
5 days ago

Transformation moving at snail pace across all sectors: report

Twenty-seven years into democracy, black people own less than 30% of the economy and there are too few skilled black personnel at senior levels, the ...
News
1 week ago

Most read

  1. Eskom inks Duvha coal supply agreement Business
  2. Huge Group 'out of the running' in bid to buy 100% of Adapt IT Business
  3. Building sites now armed crime sites Business
  4. HILARY JOFFE: Tax is at the heart of the Prosus/Naspers share swap Business
  5. Naspers defends share swap Business

Latest Videos

Covid-19 second phase of vaccinations kicks off in Gauteng
Covid-19 second phase of vaccinations kicks off in Gauteng