Sipho Maseko to quit Telkom in 2022 after successful nine-year stint as CEO

Sipho Maseko, who has been credited with turning around the fortunes of JSE-listed Telkom, is stepping down at the end of June next year after what will be a nine-year stint at the helm.

When Maseko was appointed CEO in April 2013, Telkom was a bloated company with a declining fixed line business making up most of its revenue and a minor loss-making mobile segment delivering a sub-par performance. At the time Telkom employed 21,000 people.

The group is now profitable with its mobile and fibre segments the dominant businesses in its portfolio. It has trimmed its core workforce to around 7,000. If the staff complement of BCX, which Telkom acquired in 2016, is included, Telkom’s total employee base is around 11,000.

In a statement that accompanied a Stock Exchange News Services announcement, Maseko said: “I feel now is the right time for me to step aside and make way for a new leader who will take Telkom to even greater heights.

“I will stay on until June 2022 to ensure a smooth transition for my successor. I am most thankful to my colleagues across our country for trusting me to lead Telkom, and for supporting me throughout the journey of transition.”