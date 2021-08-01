Eskom seeks funds to go green

Eskom CEO André de Ruyter has laid out a funding plan to help the company move away from using coal.



De Ruyter said Eskom is proposing a multi-lender loan facility from development finance institutions that would be paid out in segments over several years. Mandy Rambharos, head of the Eskom department that is leading the transition, has previously said it could cost $10bn (about R146bn)...