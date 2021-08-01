Business

Pandemic forces landlords to accept sharp rent cuts

Landlords are having to accept reductions to retain tenants as the economy continues to experience fallout from the pandemic

01 August 2021 - 00:03 By NICK WILSON

SA’s retail and office landlords are having to accept significant rent reductions to retain some tenants when negotiating new leases as the economy continues to experience fallout from the pandemic.

This week, Liberty Two Degrees (L2D) — which offers JSE investors access to some of SA’s top retail properties such as Sandton City and Eastgate — reported in its results for the six months to June that when leases were renegotiated they were, on average, 21% and 26.6% lower for offices and retail respectively...

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. Huawei and Wavemaker launch new, innovative digital advertising platform Business
  2. GEPF self-service website and app is live Business
  3. Connect to the internet for less with Telkom DSL Business
  4. Learn communication skills for business success at Wits Plus Business
  5. APPLY TODAY | Master’s in entrepreneurship and new venture creation at Wits ... Business

Latest Videos

Tatjana Schoenmaker screams for joy as she wins Olympic gold in a world record ...
Ngizwe Mchunu lofted in air by supporters after being granted bail