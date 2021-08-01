Pandemic forces landlords to accept sharp rent cuts
Landlords are having to accept reductions to retain tenants as the economy continues to experience fallout from the pandemic
01 August 2021 - 00:03
SA’s retail and office landlords are having to accept significant rent reductions to retain some tenants when negotiating new leases as the economy continues to experience fallout from the pandemic.
This week, Liberty Two Degrees (L2D) — which offers JSE investors access to some of SA’s top retail properties such as Sandton City and Eastgate — reported in its results for the six months to June that when leases were renegotiated they were, on average, 21% and 26.6% lower for offices and retail respectively...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.