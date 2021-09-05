ARTHUR GOLDSTUCK: Digital tools put SA champ before world
Capetonian Verity Price last Saturday won the 2021 World Championship of Public Speaking
05 September 2021 - 00:04
Usually, to win a gold medal at the Olympic Games, one needs not only a lifetime of dedication but also massive investment in a support structure and ecosystem that enable you merely to turn up at the event.
Last weekend, a South African took the equivalent of an Olympic gold in a non-sporting discipline, based partly on the same kind of dedication - but with the kind of support structure anyone can create in their own bedroom, using digital platforms...
