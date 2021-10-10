Boris's bluster leaves business cold
Many were less than impressed
10 October 2021 - 00:00
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson vowed to radically reshape Britain this week, exhorting his Conservative Party faithful to help his government press on with tackling regional inequality by ending "long-term structural weaknesses" in the economy.
In a speech on Wednesday to end his party's annual conference, Johnson shrugged off fuel, food and industry crises as "merely a function of economic revival". It was a speech directed at rallying the troops and easing concerns among some who fear he is leading the Conservatives away from their long-standing low-tax, small-state ideology...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.