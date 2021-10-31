Newsmaker
Power cuts 'a disaster for productivity' in SA
Productivity SA chair says load-shedding worsening
31 October 2021 - 00:04
Mthunzi Mdwaba, chair of Productivity SA, says load-shedding is disastrous for the country’s productivity and competitiveness and devastating for investment.
“These very unpredictable, uncertain bouts of load-shedding, which seem to be getting worse every day, are a disaster for productivity and competitiveness in this country.”..
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.