Newsmaker

Power cuts 'a disaster for productivity' in SA

Productivity SA chair says load-shedding worsening

Mthunzi Mdwaba, chair of Productivity SA, says load-shedding is disastrous for the country’s productivity and competitiveness and devastating for investment.



“These very unpredictable, uncertain bouts of load-shedding, which seem to be getting worse every day, are a disaster for productivity and competitiveness in this country.”..