COP26’s $8.5bn pledge to SA sparks funding tussle
Eskom wants to expand the national grid to encourage more investment in renewable power, while the department of trade & industry is punting electric vehicles and green hydrogen, sources say
20 February 2022 - 00:00
One of the biggest announcements from last year’s COP26 climate talks was a pledge by some rich countries to provide $8.5bn (about R128bn) to help SA transition away from coal. Now, different interests are tussling over how that money should be distributed.
Eskom is proposing that a substantial portion be used to expand the grid to encourage more investment in renewable electricity, according to people familiar with the situation...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.