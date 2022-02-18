Business Times

COP26’s $8.5bn pledge to SA sparks funding tussle

Eskom wants to expand the national grid to encourage more investment in renewable power, while the department of trade & industry is punting electric vehicles and green hydrogen, sources say

20 February 2022 - 00:00 By Bloomberg

One of the biggest announcements from last year’s COP26 climate talks was a pledge by some rich countries to provide $8.5bn (about R128bn) to help SA transition away from coal. Now, different interests are tussling over how that money should be distributed.

Eskom is proposing that a substantial portion be used to expand the grid to encourage more investment in renewable electricity, according to people familiar with the situation...

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. You could potentially be the next supplier for SANBS: Apply for this SME ... Business
  2. Online trading rollercoaster: can you make money when the markets drop? Business Times
  3. July unrest: Massmart flags annual loss to widen at least 60% Business Times
  4. Fourways Mall owners take on insurers over business interruption claims Business
  5. GEPF self-service website and app is live Business Times

Latest Videos

Police minister Bheki Cele has sleepless nights about violent crime
Cape Town aerobatic pilots prepare for first post-pandemic airshow season