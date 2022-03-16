Shopping for a used Toyota Hilux? Score a great deal at this auction

Second-hand car auctions present you with the opportunity to bag a great deal. So, if you’re in the market for a new vehicle, don’t miss C&C Rademeyer Auctioneers’ upcoming auction in Mpumalanga.

A total of 48 used vehicles from the Nkomati Mine will be going under the hammer. This includes:

14 Toyota Hilux 3.0 D-4D double cab bakkies (2007-2011);

Four Toyota Hilux 3.0 D-4D single cab 4x4 bakkies (2009-2010);

Two Toyota Hilux 3.0 D-4D double cab bakkies (2011);

Six Toyota Hilux D-4D double cab 4x4 bakkies (2008-2015);

13 Toyota Hilux D-4D single cab 4x4 bakkies (2002-2011);

One Toyota Hilux D-4D double cab bakkie (2010);

Four Toyota Hilux D-4D single cab bakkies (2007-2011);

Two Toyota Corollas (2011-2013);

A Toyota Quantum GL bus (2011); and

A Mitsubishi Triton Di-D bakkie (2009).

Auction details

Date: March 24

March 24 Time: 11am

11am Location: Nkomati Mine, Mpumalanga

Nkomati Mine, Mpumalanga Directions: From eNtokozweni (Machadodorp), take the R541 towards eManzana (Badplaas) for 13km and t urn at the Slaaihoek turn-off towards Nkomati Mine (about 35km). GPS co-ordinates: 25°43’24.89” S 30°35’39.19” E

Note:

The quantity and description of vehicles being auctioned may change.

There will be strict security at the entrance to the mine. Arrive early on auction day to complete all the paperwork necessary to enter the property as well as a Covid-19 screening.

Prospective bidders must pay a refundable registration fee of R10,000 to C&C Rademeyer Auctioneers by no later than March 24 at 10.45am. A buyer’s number will only be issued on auction day if this deposit has reflected in the auctioneer’s account.

All vehicles will be sold inclusive of VAT.

No vehicle will be released until the full payment reflects in C&C Rademeyer Auctioneers’ account.

A R1,500 admin fee (VAT inclusive) is payable for every vehicle.

A 5% buyer's commission (VAT inclusive) is payable.

For more information, contact C&C Rademeyer Auctioneers on 013-745-7077, 083-628-6482, 083-441-1691 or 083-675-0104, or email ccrademeyer@absamail.co.za

This article was paid for by C&C Rademeyer Auctioneers.