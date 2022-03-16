×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to recieve newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Business Times

Shopping for a used Toyota Hilux? Score a great deal at this auction

A total of 48 used vehicles from the Nkomati Mine will be going under the hammer with C&C Rademeyer Auctioneers this month

16 March 2022 - 13:39
Sponsored
C&C Rademeyer Auctioneers' next vehicle auction is taking place on March 24 2022.
C&C Rademeyer Auctioneers' next vehicle auction is taking place on March 24 2022.
Image: Supplied/C&C Rademeyer Auctioneers

Second-hand car auctions present you with the opportunity to bag a great deal. So, if you’re in the market for a new vehicle, don’t miss C&C Rademeyer Auctioneers’ upcoming auction in Mpumalanga.

A total of 48 used vehicles from the Nkomati Mine will be going under the hammer. This includes:

  • 14 Toyota Hilux 3.0 D-4D double cab bakkies (2007-2011);
  • Four Toyota Hilux 3.0 D-4D single cab 4x4 bakkies (2009-2010);
  • Two Toyota Hilux 3.0 D-4D double cab bakkies (2011);
  • Six Toyota Hilux D-4D double cab 4x4 bakkies (2008-2015);
  • 13 Toyota Hilux D-4D single cab 4x4 bakkies (2002-2011);
  • One Toyota Hilux D-4D double cab bakkie (2010);
  • Four Toyota Hilux D-4D single cab bakkies (2007-2011);
  • Two Toyota Corollas (2011-2013);
  • A Toyota Quantum GL bus (2011); and
  • A Mitsubishi Triton Di-D bakkie (2009).

Auction details

  • Date: March 24
  • Time: 11am
  • Location: Nkomati Mine, Mpumalanga
  • Directions: From eNtokozweni (Machadodorp), take the R541 towards eManzana (Badplaas) for 13km and turn at the Slaaihoek turn-off towards Nkomati Mine (about 35km). GPS co-ordinates: 25°43’24.89” S 30°35’39.19” E

Note:

  • The quantity and description of vehicles being auctioned may change.
  • There will be strict security at the entrance to the mine. Arrive early on auction day to complete all the paperwork necessary to enter the property as well as a Covid-19 screening.
  • Prospective bidders must pay a refundable registration fee of R10,000 to C&C Rademeyer Auctioneers by no later than March 24 at 10.45am. A buyer’s number will only be issued on auction day if this deposit has reflected in the auctioneer’s account.
  • All vehicles will be sold inclusive of VAT.
  • No vehicle will be released until the full payment reflects in C&C Rademeyer Auctioneers’ account.
  • A R1,500 admin fee (VAT inclusive) is payable for every vehicle.
  • A 5% buyer’s commission (VAT inclusive) is payable. 

For more information, contact C&C Rademeyer Auctioneers on 013-745-7077, 083-628-6482, 083-441-1691 or 083-675-0104, or email ccrademeyer@absamail.co.za

This article was paid for by C&C Rademeyer Auctioneers.

subscribe

Most read

  1. Broadband spectrum roadblock cleared at last Business Times
  2. Sars commissioner Edward Kieswetter wants more action from the NPA Business Times
  3. Mondi mulls separation, but not shuttering, of Russian operation Business
  4. Spectrum auction raises more than R8bn, says regulator Business
  5. GEPF self-service website and app is live Business Times

Latest Videos

‘Putin is no political skunk’ says ANC as DA calls for strong action from SA
Advertising sector should be fined R50bn for racism, says EFF