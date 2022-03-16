Outdoor bathing, ear seeds: four surprising wellness trends you may see more of in 2022

Never have we been more dedicated to the pursuit of holistic health than over the past decade. We’ve cupped the skin on our backs, pulled coconut oil through our teeth, traded stilettos for sneakers, moved standing desks into our home offices and propagated vegetable gardens on our window sills, extended meat-free Mondays to better integrated plant-based diets, tracked and biohacked our steps and snores, obsessed over the latest and most powerful superfood and haven’t been shy to explore ideas around pleasure and psychedelics.

We want everything we put in and on our bodies to stave off illness and stress and delay our mortality, and it’s changing the way we travel, what we stock in our bathroom cabinets and how we try to stay young.

As a result we’re either zigzagging between ancient wisdoms and hi tech to check every box as the pandemic accelerates or affects the latest trends. Here are four you can expect to see more of in the next year.