SA gets huge cold-chain equipment boost to store vaccines and vital meds

SA will have the relief of storing vaccines and other life-saving medicines in new multimillion-rand cold-chain equipment, thanks to a collaboration between the health department and Vodacom Group.

This follows the donation of R74m by Vodacom and Vodafone Foundation to procure the cold-chain equipment to ensure safe storage and delivery to several countries in Sub-Saharan Africa.

Vaccine storage remains a challenge for many countries on the continent. A recent survey of 34 African countries by the African regional office of the World Health Organisation revealed that in 31% of countries, more than 50% of their districts have challenges with cold-chain capacity, which makes vaccine rollout difficult.

Cold-chain management is a crucial part of ensuring a safe and effective inoculation drive.

Vaccines need uninterrupted refrigeration to meet certain temperature requirements, from the place of manufacturing until the point of administration.

If the cold chain is broken at any point, it may reduce the effectiveness of vaccines, which means they become potentially unsafe for immunisation.