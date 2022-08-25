WEBINAR | Why purpose-driven marketing is the new success story

A purpose-driven brand will generally perform better than a business driven only by profit, as it attracts more customers and better talent.

The idea is to achieve return on investment and generate profits, but having a purpose beyond the bottom line is what motivates marketers to push towards that profitability.

Google typically defines a purpose-driven brand as “one where those responsible for it share a core mission”. In a global context, developing economies are the purpose — beautifully coexisting next to the environmental, ethical and social issues brands try to fix.

In the SA context, where high unemployment rates and volatile economic growth are a reality, a brand's social purpose doesn't fully influence mass market purchase decision-making as much as price and practicality. However, this doesn't mean purpose-led brands are irrelevant to developing economies.

Brands that will stand out are the ones with a strong social and environmental focus, with the emphasis on how manufacturing and buying locally make an impact on businesses, communities and the youth, who are the backbone of the purpose-driven brand support.

