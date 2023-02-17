Survey shows FNB's Easy, Aspire and Premier accounts are tops in terms of price and value

Customers who use the FNB Easy PAYU account also get rewarded with weekly grocery vouchers when they swipe their cards at Shoprite, Checkers, or Usave. This reward enables them to pay only R5 for basic food items such as bread, milk and canned foods valued at R15.

For “middle-class” customers, the survey states that “if one looks at the larger offering of the various accounts, FNB’s Fusion Aspire account towers above the others, with a cost of R99”.

FNB's Fusion accounts offer customers simplified everyday banking with a linked credit facility to help manage unexpected expenses. Solidarity says the account is unique in that the monthly fee includes all other transactions.

Fusion Aspire also offers a 50% discount on the monthly fee of R99 if the spouse has the same account.

For the second year in a row, FNB Fusion Premier was the winner in the “higher middle-class income” comparison. The survey found that the decisive factor was the number of free transactions being offered on the account for a cost-effective monthly account fee of R230.

Similarly, Fusion Premier offers a linked credit facility to help customers manage unexpected expenses.

Customers also get a 50% discount on their spouse or partner's monthly account fee, and there are no monthly account fees for your children under the age of 25.

The findings demonstrate FNB's commitment to providing affordable and accessible market-leading products and value propositions that seamlessly integrate customer-centric advice for its customers.

The bank remains at the forefront of innovation and, recently, its popular appeal was recognised with an accolade for the “Strongest Banking Brand in the World” by Brand Finance.

Whether customers are looking for a bank account for everyday use or more comprehensive services with a range of features and benefits, FNB has an option that will suit their needs. Click here for more information.

This article was sponsored by FNB.