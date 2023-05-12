The Edit/Fashion & Beauty

Sweater season is anything but boring at H&M

The brand's newest knits are as eye-catching as they are cosy, making them a must for your winter wardrobe

12 May 2023 - 09:34
Sponsored
Crafty details such as fringing are one of the highlights of H&M's knitwear collection this season.
Image: H&M

Cable knits, crafty details and a whimsical '70s vibe — sweater season is anything but boring at H&M.

Whether you’re wrapping up at home or want to level up on comfort while out and about, H&M's new selection of winter knits will keep you warm and looking chic round the clock. 

So, to find knitwear that's as eye-catching as it is cosy, simply head to your nearest H&M store or shop online at Superbalist.com.

Oversized sweater, R429, H&M.
Image: H&M
Fringe knit sweater, R629, H&M.
Image: H&M

This article was sponsored by H&M.

