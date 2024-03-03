Legal battle over Vodacom’s DRC ‘loans’ to Kabilas
Wrangling focuses on outstanding R250m extended to Congolese telecom firms
03 March 2024 - 00:04
Mobile giant Vodacom paid more than R250m to minority partners in Vodacom Congo — the leading telecoms company in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) — including family members of former president Joseph Kabila, in loans that have yet to be repaid more than a decade later...
