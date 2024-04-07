Business Times

Gold Fields lists good and bad news

First gold production from Salares Norte is a milestone for the company

07 April 2024 - 00:00
Dineo Faku Senior Reporter

Bullion producer Gold Fields poured its first gold from the Salares Norte mine in Chile this week, but warned that severe weather conditions in Australia and Peru, coupled with operational challenges in South Africa impacted production in the first quarter of 2024. ..

There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.

From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.

For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Related articles

  1. Tyme Bank aims for top-three spot Business
  2. Momentum Metropolitan to exploit opportunities in India Business
  3. Transnet 'off the rails' over proposed tariffs Business
  4. National Empowerment Fund in push for more black businesses Business
  5. Capitec not only wants a slice of the SME pie, it wants to grow the pie Business

Most read

  1. WENDY KNOWLER | Double trouble for Cartrack customers Business
  2. SAM MKOKELI | Will Ramaphosa choose Mr Snail Patel, again? Opinion
  3. Sars cracks down on money launderers Business
  4. GUGU LOURIE | Does Canal+ have an insider at MultiChoice? Opinion
  5. Tyme Bank aims for top-three spot Business

Latest Videos

Sundowns midfielder Kholosa ‘Fox’ Biyana on women's football | Arena Sports Show
Mauricio Pochettino says last-gasp win over Man United can be 'turning point'