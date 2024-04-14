Business Times

Push to formalise artisanal mining

Government set to legalise ‘zama zamas’ and bring them into the economy

14 April 2024 - 00:00
Dineo Faku Senior Reporter

The department of mineral resources & energy is looking into revamping its licensing regime to make it easy for artisanal mining to operate legally in the industry. It hopes the legalisation will discourage dangerous illegal mining, which costs the economy up to R70bn a year...

