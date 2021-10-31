State-of-art Durban plant to bolster Swedish food packaging giant's output

Investment signals vote of confidence in KwaZulu-Natal

Swedish food processing and packaging group Tetra Pak is seeing an uptick in demand from South African clients that package for major supermarket chains.



Tetra Pak, which announced a R500m investment into its Pinetown, Durban, plant on Monday, has among its clients Clover and Woodlands Dairy, which package milk for Pick n Pay, Spar and Woolworths...