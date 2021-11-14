Alibaba posts record sales on Singles’ Day

China’s largest e-commerce company cashes in on its version of Black Friday

Alibaba’s Singles’ Day shopping festival posted record sales of 540.3bn yuan (about R1.3-trillion), offering China’s largest e-commerce company a much-needed boost after a year of heightened regulatory scrutiny.



Sales at the end of Thursday eclipsed the 498.2bn yuan official tally for 2020...