Nestlé invests in green technology and jobs

Nestlé East and Southern Africa Region (Esar), the maker of brands such as Ricoffy and Bar One, has unveiled an energy efficiency project that uses artificial intelligence technologies to reduce carbon emissions and save water at its Babelegi factory, in Hammanskraal, outside Pretoria.

This is part of the group’s plans internationally to reduce carbon emissions by 25% in 2025 across all its operations and achieve net zero by 2050. It plans to, among other things, roll out renewable electricity in the 187 countries where it operates and increase the number of “carbon neutral” brands.

At Babelegi, where Nestlé produces Maggie 2-Minute Noodles, the company partnered with The Emissions Capture Company (Ecco), in which Royal Bafokeng has a stake, to implement a technology that captures carbon dioxide (CO2) from flue gas emissions, recycles industrial waste water and creates sustainable green products.

The green products can be sold directly (for animal feed, human food, consumer goods, cosmetics and pharmaceuticals) or used to eliminate sulphur dioxide emissions without the need for water.