Business

Nestlé invests in green technology and jobs

17 November 2021 - 13:11 By THABISO MOCHIKO
The Nestlé plant, in Babelegi, Hammanskraal, where the business is partnering with The Emissions Capture Company in reducing emissions from production processes.
The Nestlé plant, in Babelegi, Hammanskraal, where the business is partnering with The Emissions Capture Company in reducing emissions from production processes.
Image: Alon Skuy

Nestlé East and Southern Africa Region (Esar), the maker of brands such as Ricoffy and Bar One, has unveiled an energy efficiency project that uses artificial intelligence technologies to reduce carbon emissions and save water at its Babelegi factory, in Hammanskraal, outside Pretoria.

This is part of the group’s plans internationally to reduce carbon emissions by 25% in 2025 across all its operations and achieve net zero by 2050. It plans to, among other things, roll out renewable electricity in the 187 countries where it operates and increase the number of “carbon neutral” brands.

At Babelegi, where Nestlé produces Maggie 2-Minute Noodles, the company partnered with The Emissions Capture Company (Ecco), in which Royal Bafokeng has a stake, to implement a technology that captures carbon dioxide (CO2) from flue gas emissions, recycles industrial waste water and creates sustainable green products.

The green products can be sold directly (for animal feed, human food, consumer goods, cosmetics and pharmaceuticals) or used to eliminate sulphur dioxide emissions without the need for water.

The Nestlé plant in Hammanskraal. Nestle's partner in the project, Ecco, says it uses green chemistry and artificial intelligence to extract CO2 from emissions, using it as an ingredient in everyday products.
The Nestlé plant in Hammanskraal. Nestle's partner in the project, Ecco, says it uses green chemistry and artificial intelligence to extract CO2 from emissions, using it as an ingredient in everyday products.
Image: Alon Skuy

Saint-Francis Tohlang, corporate communications and public affairs director at Nestlé Esar, said in a statement that the group’s “global commitment to reduce our impact on the environment influences every part of our business today. This partnership with Ecco demonstrates a significant evolution of our production processes to embrace circular principles at every step.”

Thomas Darden, Ecco’s CEO,  said the company uses green chemistry and artificial intelligence to extract CO2 from emissions, using it as an ingredient in everyday products.

“This partnership helps pave the way for a green economy. Our approach was holistic, ensuring that pollution remediation was key, along with other considerations such as water recycling and low fuel consumption,” he said.

He added that the shift from legacy technologies to low carbon emission processes also improves livelihoods through employment creation, training and upskilling.

The pilot project has resulted in the creation of 15 jobs, with the potential to add more when the technology is expanded to other plants.

Companies locally and worldwide are integrating environmental strategies to help them play a role in climate change.

SA, the world’s 12th-biggest emitter of greenhouse gases, is dependent on coal for more than 80% of its power. The transition will include investments in renewable energy projects, and other innovative technical developments and investments in areas such as electric vehicles and green hydrogen.

Consulting group PwC said in a statement recently that across Africa, businesses, industries, societies, and the natural environment are under threat from rising global temperatures caused by extremely high levels of greenhouse gas emissions.

The Nestlé plant, in Babelegi, Hammanskraal, where the foods manufacturer is partnering with Ecco to reduce emissions and save water in elements of the production processes.
The Nestlé plant, in Babelegi, Hammanskraal, where the foods manufacturer is partnering with Ecco to reduce emissions and save water in elements of the production processes.
Image: Alon Skuy

Business Times

READ MORE :

Africa bears the brunt of climate change — but also has some of Earth's key healing habitats

COP26 wrapped up after a conference that for the first time acknowledged nature's critical role in healing the planet. What does this mean for Africa?
Opinion & Analysis
3 days ago

Solar power projects put Mahlako Financial Services in pole position

Mahlako Financial Services, owned by two sisters, partnered with Amazon in its Northern Cape solar power project and is planning greater involvement ...
Business Times
3 days ago

SA set to benefit from COP26 deal in 2022

The massive investment committed to help SA transition to clean energy may start flowing into the country in the second half of next year, once ...
Business Times
1 week ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Solar power projects put Mahlako Financial Services in pole position Business
  2. WATCH | Applying for funding? Avoid big mistakes most entrepreneurs make Business
  3. Without SA investment, Sirius wouldn’t exist Business
  4. Funding SOEs is hitting service delivery, says Godongwana Business
  5. Online learning offers limitless opportunities Business Times

Latest Videos

Rosemary could have killed her son: Prosecutor considering exhuming body from ...
How to Eskom-proof your life: Alternative energy sources