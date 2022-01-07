Business

MTN to oppose Telkom attempt to interdict issuing of radio spectrum licences

07 January 2022 - 21:24 By TimesLIVE
MTN said it will oppose Telkom's urgent interdict aimed at stopping the regulator from proceeding with issuing radio frequency spectrum licences. File photo.
MTN said it will oppose Telkom's urgent interdict aimed at stopping the regulator from proceeding with issuing radio frequency spectrum licences. File photo.
Image: Siphiwe Sibeko

MTN said it will oppose Telkom's urgent interdict aimed at stopping the regulator from proceeding with the issuing of radio frequency spectrum licences.

This week, Telkom brought a new bid against the Independent Communications Authority's (Icasa's) process to permanently allocate radio frequency spectrum by the end of March.

In December, Icasa issued an invitation to apply (ITA) for the spectrum, which has been delayed for more than a decade by a number of factors including a tussle between former communications ministers and Icasa, changes to the policy framework and, most recently, litigation by telecom companies.

MTN said on Friday that while the current ITA “is not perfect, we believe the regulator has tried to strike a delicate balance for all players”.

“We cannot have a repeat of 2021, where the entire process was delayed for another full year and that on the back of 14 years of no additional spectrum being added to the industry.”

It said spectrum is the lifeblood of the telecommunications industry and is the foundation upon which all voice and data services are delivered.

It said the link between the growth of economies and the availability of broadband services was undeniable and, in the context of the Fourth Industrial Revolution, the need for expanded access to high-speed broadband has never been more important for the country and “its economic recovery”.

It added that a successful spectrum auction has the capacity to not only release much- needed funds into the national fiscus, but it will have an immediate impact on consumers.

“Spectrum is not just an industry issue, this is an issue for all our people and while there are certainly elements of the ITA that are a concern, we have to work together to best benefit the people of SA,” said MTN SA CEO Charles Molapisi.

Business Times

READ MORE:

Telkom asks court to stop spectrum auction again

The spectrum licences are needed to lower data costs and add network capacity but Telkom says the auction process is "tainted by a number of ...
News
1 day ago

Icasa issues temporary spectrum licences to six companies

Icasa has awarded temporary spectrum licences to six companies to continue delivering faster connectivity to customers.
Business Times
1 month ago

MTN and Vodacom join Telkom in temporary spectrum lawsuit

SA's two biggest mobile operators, MTN and Vodacom, have joined number three Telkom in a lawsuit to stop the regulator withdrawing temporary ...
News
2 months ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. GEPF self-service website and app is live Business Times
  2. Going cheap: multinationals set their sights on SA Business
  3. Get your money: Have you claimed your Phuthuma Nathi dividends yet? Business
  4. LISTEN | 2022 is going to be the year of the NFT, says CMTrading CEO Business Times
  5. The cars are used, the idea is new Business Times

Latest Videos

Cyril's sharp exit: ANC President Ramaphosa leaves ANCWL meeting after Covid-19 ...
'He's a quiet guy’: Neighbours of parliament arson accused shocked at his arrest