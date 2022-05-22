Newsmaker

‘We have never found cheap chicken in any fridge, in any store’: Astral Foods CEO Chris Schutte

Schutte says imported chicken might be cheap when it arrives, but the importers add a substantial margin before it gets to the shops

Chris Schutte, CEO of the country’s largest and most successful poultry producer, Astral Foods, says local producers are globally uncompetitive and dependent on high import tariffs because of the government’s failure to fix dysfunctional municipalities and address other obstacles to productivity...