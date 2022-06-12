×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Business

Implats tell Northam it's ‘clutching at straws’

Competition Tribunal reserves judgment in battle between the two rival miners in bid to take control of Royal Bafokeng Platinum

Dineo Faku Senior Reporter
12 June 2022 - 00:00

Impala Platinum this week blamed rival Northam Platinum for “clutching at straws” and delaying its proposed merger with junior producer Royal Bafokeng Platinum. ..

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. ANDILE KHUMALO | Buying a bank is tricky, but African Bank cut a better deal ... Opinion
  2. An African first as International Flight Inspection Symposium lands in Durban Business Times
  3. Alexforbes: Building an inclusive future through insight, advice and impact Business Times
  4. GEPF self-service website and app is live Business Times
  5. Tracking transformation: Sanlam Gauge 2022 report to 'drill deeper' into BBBEE Business

Latest Videos

Ramaphosa grilled by journalists on #farmgate, responds with 'due process must ...
Chaos in parliament: EFF MPs removed during Ramaphosa's budget speech