FREE TO READ | World Food Day magazine

Anyone who has had to tackle the day’s tasks with the pang of hunger can fathom, at least partly, what one in every nine people worldwide experience every day. In SA this number is one in six, and has presumably risen since Covid-19 wreaked havoc on our economy.
The complexity of factors that ensures food security in a nation makes this a problem hard to solve. How do we get excess food to communities where there is none? How do we create jobs that will put food on the table? How do we capitalise on rich agricultural lands that lie fallow in SA's former homelands?
In this year’s publication for World Food Day, we grapple with these questions and more.
The complex interaction of the factors which ensure food security in a nation makes this a problem difficult to solve when some of these parts are missing or deficient
Image: Business Day/123RF/titco
