BIG? Show me the money first, says Godongwana
Finance minister refuses to budget for an expense that might be unaffordable
30 October 2022 - 00:02
Finance minister Enoch Godongwana has vowed not to bow to political pressure to budget for unaffordable items such as a basic income grant (BIG) until there is clear guidance on where the money will come from...
BIG? Show me the money first, says Godongwana
Finance minister refuses to budget for an expense that might be unaffordable
Finance minister Enoch Godongwana has vowed not to bow to political pressure to budget for unaffordable items such as a basic income grant (BIG) until there is clear guidance on where the money will come from...
Support the Sunday Times by buying a subscription.
You’ve always trusted us to help you navigate the world. Support the Sunday Times by becoming a premium member for only R80 (digital access) and keep the conversation going. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Digital access for only R80
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos