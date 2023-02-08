Turkey faces post-quake economic hit as some assets stop skid
12 February 2023 - 00:00 By Srinivasan Sivabalan, Netty Ismail and Colleen Goko
A daunting economic landscape will exacerbate the humanitarian catastrophe wrought by a pair of earthquakes in Turkey, as early estimates of the damage point to mounting inflation and budget risks...
Turkey faces post-quake economic hit as some assets stop skid
A daunting economic landscape will exacerbate the humanitarian catastrophe wrought by a pair of earthquakes in Turkey, as early estimates of the damage point to mounting inflation and budget risks...
Support the Sunday Times by buying a subscription.
You’ve always trusted us to help you navigate the world. Support the Sunday Times by becoming a premium member for only R80 (digital access) and keep the conversation going. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Digital access for only R80
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos