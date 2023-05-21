Gwede Mantashe ‘ready for a fight’
Minister 'won't allow' environmental groups to stop power ships
21 May 2023 - 00:02
Minerals & energy minister Gwede Mantashe says the government is ready for a legal showdown with environmental groups as it forges ahead with a controversial plan to contract power ships to berth at the country’s main ports for 20 years to help end the blackouts wreaking havoc on the economy. ..
