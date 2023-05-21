Business

Gwede Mantashe ‘ready for a fight’

Minister 'won't allow' environmental groups to stop power ships

21 May 2023 - 00:02
Khulekani Magubane Financial reporter

Minerals & energy minister Gwede Mantashe says the government is ready for a legal showdown with environmental groups as it forges ahead with a controversial plan to contract power ships to berth at the country’s main ports for 20 years to help end the blackouts wreaking havoc on the economy. ..

There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.

From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.

For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Related articles

  1. Transport minister grants Karpowership access to three SA ports South Africa
  2. Mantashe decries lobbyist challenges to energy plans as woes endure South Africa
  3. SAMANTHA SMITH | Gas the thought, but is the Karpowership deal looking like an ... Opinion
  4. Eskom may buy electricity from Karpowership via Mozambique News
  5. WILLIAM GUMEDE | Eskom turnaround hinges on dismantling ANC patronage networks Opinion
  6. Court decision to determine power security, DNG plans South Africa

Most read

  1. WENDY KNOWLER | Nightmare at Easter after Capitec’s R130k ‘process error’ Opinion
  2. Standard Bank named SA’s most valuable banking brand — again Business Times
  3. New Vodafone boss takes aim at costs with 11,000 global job cuts Business Times
  4. Transnet puts Carlton Centre up for sale - here's how much it'll cost you Business
  5. PPS reports a positive year-end performance as Covid claims subside Business

Latest Videos

"'Only' 97 prisoners escaped out of 157,000": Lamola on Bester's escape and G4S ...
Mantashe on De Ruyter's allegations and how to fix load-shedding