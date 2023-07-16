Business

Maseko calls it quits on Telkom

Consortium ‘definitely walking away’ after Telkom rejects offer for controlling stake

16 July 2023 - 00:02 By THABISO MOCHIKO

After months of trying to convince the Telkom board to accept a bid for a 51% controlling stake, the company's former group CEO Sipho Maseko has ruled out a hostile takeover of the telecommunications company. ..

There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.

From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.

For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Related articles

  1. Telkom spurns Maseko offer Business
  2. Telkom: state might not sell Business
  3. Telkom a perfect fit for Axian and Maseko Business

Latest

  1. Maseko calls it quits on Telkom Business
  2. US trade ties must go beyond Agoa — Gordhan Business
  3. Row over I&J's 'mystery' BEE partner Business
  4. Gas war taken to Competition Tribunal Business
  5. REGISTER | Virtual Sanlam Transformation Gauge conference to scrutinise ... Business

Latest Videos

Zakes Bantwini says CT is best city in the world, announces Abantu event for ...
Dashcam captures truck hijacking before suspect sets it alight from inside