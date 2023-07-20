Northam Platinum has announced plans to sell its 34.5% shareholding in Royal Bafokeng Platinum (RBPlat) to rival Impala Platinum (Implats), citing the low platinum group metals (PGM) price environment and adverse market developments.
Northam’s sudden withdrawal from the boardroom battle for full control of RBPlat marks a victory for Implats.
Northam CEO Paul Dunne said on Thursday the PGM basket price had fallen materially from when it made a mandatory offer to acquire RBPlat shares in 2022. Adverse market developments have resulted in a contraction in profit margins and cash generation capacity across the PGM industry.
“The prevailing PGM market conditions and the material decline in the PGM basket price during, in particular, the past four months may signal a potentially protracted cyclical downturn.”
Northam said the disposal will boost its balance sheet and liquidity and result in the company reducing third party debt, implementing a formal dividend policy and share buy backs, among other things.
TimesLIVE
Support independent journalism by subscribing to TimesLIVE Premium. Just R80 per month.
Northam pulls out of battle for RBPlat
Image: Supplied
Northam Platinum has announced plans to sell its 34.5% shareholding in Royal Bafokeng Platinum (RBPlat) to rival Impala Platinum (Implats), citing the low platinum group metals (PGM) price environment and adverse market developments.
Northam’s sudden withdrawal from the boardroom battle for full control of RBPlat marks a victory for Implats.
Northam CEO Paul Dunne said on Thursday the PGM basket price had fallen materially from when it made a mandatory offer to acquire RBPlat shares in 2022. Adverse market developments have resulted in a contraction in profit margins and cash generation capacity across the PGM industry.
“The prevailing PGM market conditions and the material decline in the PGM basket price during, in particular, the past four months may signal a potentially protracted cyclical downturn.”
Northam said the disposal will boost its balance sheet and liquidity and result in the company reducing third party debt, implementing a formal dividend policy and share buy backs, among other things.
TimesLIVE
Support independent journalism by subscribing to TimesLIVE Premium. Just R80 per month.
READ MORE:
The raging battle for Royal Bafokeng Platinum
Crown jewel at centre of bidding war
Implats has ‘little appetite’ for extension of RBPlat deal
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest
Latest Videos