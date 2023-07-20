Business

Northam pulls out of battle for RBPlat

20 July 2023 - 11:56
Dineo Faku Senior Reporter
Northam Platinum has announced plans to sell its 34.5% shareholding in Royal Bafokeng Platinum. File image
Northam Platinum has announced plans to sell its 34.5% shareholding in Royal Bafokeng Platinum. File image
Image: Supplied

Northam Platinum has announced plans to sell its 34.5% shareholding in Royal Bafokeng Platinum (RBPlat) to rival Impala Platinum (Implats), citing the low platinum group metals (PGM) price environment and adverse market developments.

Northam’s sudden withdrawal from the boardroom battle for full control of RBPlat marks a victory for Implats.

Northam CEO Paul Dunne said on Thursday the PGM basket price had fallen materially from when it made a mandatory offer to acquire RBPlat shares in 2022. Adverse market developments have resulted in a contraction in profit margins and cash generation capacity across the PGM industry.

“The prevailing PGM market conditions and the material decline in the PGM basket price during, in particular, the past four months may signal a potentially protracted cyclical downturn.”

Northam said the disposal will boost its balance sheet and liquidity and result in the company reducing third party debt, implementing a formal dividend policy and share buy backs, among other things.

TimesLIVE

Support independent journalism by subscribing to TimesLIVE Premium. Just R80 per month.

READ MORE:

The raging battle for Royal Bafokeng Platinum

Northam’s latest offer for RBPlat places the ball back in Impala’s court as the mining companies wrestle for control of a coveted orebody.
Business Times
8 months ago

Crown jewel at centre of bidding war

Royal Bafokeng Platinum has stayed on course amid the battle royale for its shares.
Business Times
8 months ago

Implats has ‘little appetite’ for extension of RBPlat deal

With the long-stop closing date looming, Implats wants the deal expedited.
Business Times
10 months ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest

  1. Northam pulls out of battle for RBPlat Business
  2. Estee Lauder hit by cyberattack, some business operations affected Lifestyle
  3. Sanlam's Masilela calls for SA Inc to embrace transformation Business
  4. Kieswetter demands ‘bias for action’ as syndicates target BRICS ties News
  5. WATCH | Sanlam Transformation Gauge conference scrutinises progress of BBBEE Business

Latest Videos

CCTV footage captures moment minibus taxis go flying as explosion rocks ...
WATCH | 'We felt the earth shaking': Eyewitness at Joburg explosion