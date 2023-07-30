Business

CEOs throw weight behind logistics drive

B4SA’s Martin Kingston says latest private sector initiative could boost GDP

30 July 2023 - 00:00
Khulekani Magubane Financial reporter

A pledge signed by leading CEOs this week to assist the government with its challenges was a critical intervention that could boost economic growth, says Martin Kingston, chair of Business for South Africa (B4SA) and former CEO of Rothschild & Co...

There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.

From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.

For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Related articles

  1. ‘Because we don’t issue statements or tweet it doesn’t mean work isn’t done at ... Politics
  2. TOM EATON | ‘Rail Fright’, a horror movie chugging along to a dilapidated ... Opinion & Analysis
  3. Stage 4 load-shedding remains in force, possible improvement from Tuesday South Africa
  4. Bail for truck and bus owner arrested for alleged R89m licence corruption South Africa
  5. Seizure of 'university dagga' leads to arrest of highway patrol cops South Africa
  6. Monetary policy is the Reserve Bank's department: Kganyago Business

Latest

  1. CNA staff suffer as bosses clash Business
  2. Kganyago reminds politicians that savers also vote Business
  3. Doll! 'Barbie' is putting cinemas and toy stores in the pink Business
  4. Insurers dole out crop, livestock cover as El Niño approaches Business
  5. 'Racism behind lack of diversity' Business

Latest Videos

Controversial speaker says Malema is one of the ‘hottest irons’ in Africa
A closer look at the Bree street explosion site