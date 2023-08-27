Business

Brics open to any nation wanting inclusive global order

While firmly committed to advancing the interests of the global south, Brics stands ready to collaborate with all countries that aspire to this, says President Cyril Ramaphosa

27 August 2023 - 00:00
Khulekani Magubane Financial reporter

Emerging market economies demand a “new deal” that allows countries of the global south to develop on their own terms. However, the newly expanded Brics bloc does not seek to be an opponent of Western superpowers, says trade, industry & competition minister Ebrahim Patel. ..

