SA needs a more united ideology to help drive the economy

Like many business leaders, Andrew Kirby, president and CEO of Toyota SA Motors, is concerned about the state of the local economy. His biggest concerns centre on the social impact of a struggling economy and the country’s lack of a common ethos.

“To get SA past this current economic crisis we need a well-developed common view of what the road map should look like and a more united ideology,” he says. “The absence of a common ethos is reflected in too much focus on self-interest and a lack of strong leadership with the necessary foresight to put the country back on a sustainable economic path. Instead, we have very divergent views at a political leadership level, weak governance and poor accountability leading to high levels of corruption and crime.”

Kirby, named the 2022 Sunday Times Top 100 Companies' Business Leader of the Year, says that SA has not made enough progress in developing an aligned view on an economic and policy model that can substantially grow the economy.

He says what SA urgently needs to return it to a more sustainable economic trajectory is stability, an improvement in critical infrastructure and upgrading the levels of professionalisation of municipalities.

A stable supply of energy is critical for the sustainability of the country’s auto sector, which provides for about 440,000 direct jobs and contributes just under 5% to GDP. In addition to being hard hit by unstable energy supply, the sector is also affected by inefficiencies in ports, rail and roads.

More than three quarters of locally manufactured vehicles are exported, primarily to Europe. However, these export contracts are in jeopardy unless SA manufacturers switch to new electric vehicle (hybrid, plug-in hybrid, battery electric and fuel cell electric vehicle) production given that many countries in Europe and the UK plan to ban the sale of petrol and diesel vehicles in the next few years.

Globally, sales of battery electric vehicles have grown exponentially in recent years. In 2022, 7.7-million units were sold — up from 1.4-million units in 2018 — with this figure expected to reach over 51-million units by 2035. Local vehicle manufacturers, however, are being frustrated by the government’s failure to recognise the urgency of shifting to new electric vehicle technology.

“The entire vehicle manufacturing sector is at risk unless the government and industry are able to agree on implementing a structured programme to accelerate the transition,” says Kirby.

Toyota’s Durban production facilities suffered extensive damage in April last year as a result of flooding, requiring that the company crush 4,300 vehicles. Its facilities only resumed full production in July 2022. Since then, reports Kirby, there have continued to be a spate of infrastructure challenges in the city. In addition to load-shedding, power dips and leaking gas pipelines, the company has also had to contend with interrupted water supply.

In response, Toyota has made a significant investment in a 5.2-million litre water storage facility to mitigate supply issues. The company has also designed a triple-line defence system to guard against future flooding. Kirby is confident these measures will protect its plant in the event of future flooding.