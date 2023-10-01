Newsmaker
Another plea to Gordhan on Transnet
Asac chair Melanie Veness says urgent action is needed as 'catastrophe' at rail and port utility costing R1bn a day
01 October 2023 - 00:00
Melanie Veness, CEO of the Pietermaritzburg & Midlands Chamber of Business and chair of the Association of South African Chambers (Asac), which represents all the major business chambers in the country, has told public enterprises minister Pravin Gordhan the Transnet crisis is “absolutely untenable” because of “poor leadership and no accountability”...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.