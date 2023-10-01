Business

Newsmaker

Another plea to Gordhan on Transnet

Asac chair Melanie Veness says urgent action is needed as 'catastrophe' at rail and port utility costing R1bn a day

01 October 2023 - 00:00 By CHRIS BARRON

Melanie Veness, CEO of the Pietermaritzburg & Midlands Chamber of Business and chair of the Association of South African Chambers (Asac), which represents all the major business chambers in the country, has told public enterprises minister Pravin Gordhan the Transnet crisis is “absolutely untenable” because of “poor leadership and no accountability”...

