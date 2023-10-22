Business

AI, data analytics show Sars the money

22 October 2023 - 00:01
Khulekani Magubane Financial reporter

The South African Revenue Service’s (Sars) criminal and illicit economic activity intervention and risk-management programmes used AI and data analytics to recover R89.3bn from 26-million taxpayers in the 2022-23 financial year, according to its commissioner Edward Kieswetter...

