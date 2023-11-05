Business

State cost-cutting ‘will come after Sona’

Policy expected to get pushback from cabinet ministers and heavyweights in the ANC

05 November 2023 - 00:00
Khulekani Magubane Financial reporter

The long-promised reconfiguration of the state will gather significant pace after President Cyril Ramaphosa’s state of the nation address (Sona) next year, National Treasury director-general Duncan Pieterse told Business Times this week...

There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.

From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.

For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Related articles

  1. MIDTERM BUDGET | Vital spending crowded out as public service creates 45,000 ... Politics
  2. Cost containment will ensure prudent management of finances: Ramaphosa News
  3. Finance minister blames Transnet for country's economic woes News
  4. MIDTERM BUDGET | How government plans to reshape the state Politics
  5. MIDTERM BUDGET | Treasury closes the tap on ailing SOEs Politics
  6. ISAAH MHLANGA | Something for everyone in budget buffet Opinion

Latest

  1. Three top executives eyed for Transnet CEO post Business
  2. Dis-Chem plans one-stop-shop health offering Business Times
  3. SAM MKOKELI | Treasury’s tough love must be backed by Ramaphosa Opinion
  4. WENDY KNOWLER | Check the warranty start date on that new car Opinion
  5. ‘Glacial’ red tape hobbles search for new mineral lodes Business

Latest Videos

Pure, iconic visuals of Springboks RWC trophy tour in Cape Town, South Africa
Balcony collapse leaves dozens injured at popular Cape Town venue during First ...