Nelson Mandela Bay slams Transnet for adding to delays at Port Elizabeth and Ngqura ports
Business chamber says a newly introduced booking system for trucks involves manual registration processes that are wasting more time in getting cargo to and from the ports
26 November 2023 - 00:00
The Nelson Mandela Bay Business Chamber (NMBBC) in the Eastern Cape has slammed Transnet's newly introduced truck booking system, saying it has resulted in huge logjams at the metro’s two ports — Port of Port Elizabeth and Ngqura — and called for the system to be scrapped...
