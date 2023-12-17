Newsmaker
Scrap metal export ban 'hurting economy'
Policy is costing jobs and making criminals richer, says XA Global Trade Advisors CEO Donald MacKay
17 December 2023 - 00:00
The government’s scrap metal export ban, which is up for extension, is damaging the economy, costing jobs, making criminal syndicates richer and doing nothing to stop the theft of copper cable or other vital network infrastructure, says trade policy expert Donald MacKay, CEO of XA Global Trade Advisors...
