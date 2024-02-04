Business

Newsmaker

‘It’s now a war against sabotage of infrastructure’

Telkom security chief Sepadi Nkadimeng urges tougher legislation against infrastructure theft

04 February 2024 - 00:00 By Chris Barron

Sepadi Nkadimeng, executive for corporate security and investigations at Telkom, says the government must urgently create legislation and special courts to combat the crisis of infrastructure vandalism. ..

There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.

From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.

For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Related articles

  1. NEWSMAKER | Scrap metal export ban 'hurting economy' Business
  2. Now leaving platform 4 — the cable theft special News
  3. Thieves mar return of Shosholoza Meyl train service South Africa

Most read

  1. Mining can’t return to greatness without reforms: Ramaphosa Business
  2. Platinum restructuring could cut 4,000-7,000 jobs Business
  3. NEWSMAKER | ‘It’s now a war against sabotage of infrastructure’ Business
  4. WENDY KNOWLER | When Takealot humans try to box clever with customers Opinion
  5. SAM MKOKELI | Zuma more a troublemaker than a credible competitor Opinion

Latest Videos

Tyla On Viral “Water” Dance, Pressure for Follow-Up Single, SZA & More | ...
Tyla Talks “Water” Hot 100 Success & Being “Honored” To Be Nominated In ...