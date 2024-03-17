We definitely had the funds for SAA, says Takatso chair
Mahloele rejects talk that the consortium was struggling to raise the R3bn finance required for a 49% stake
17 March 2024 - 00:03
Takatso consortium chair Tshepo Mahloele has insisted the group would have been able to inject R3bn into SAA as promised when it was selected as the airline’s strategic equity partner, despite talk that it was struggling to raise the funds...
