Business

SARB’s new broom Mampho Modise unlikely to sweep out MPC hawks

Subhead: Too early for Mampho Modise to have big impact on monetary police, economists say

24 March 2024 - 00:00
Khulekani Magubane Financial reporter

As the South African Reserve Bank’s monetary policy committee (MPC) prepares to meet this week to decide on interest rates, economists expect the Bank’s newest deputy governor, Mampho Modise, will stick with the committee’s hawkish outlook. ..

There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.

From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.

For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Related articles

  1. Ramaphosa picks Treasury deputy DG Mampho Modise as new Reserve Bank deputy ... Business
  2. Public trust in the financial system is not what it needs to be — Kganyago Business
  3. DUMA GQUBULE | A seven-pillar plan to rid SA of debt, unemployment and austerity Opinion
  4. BUDGET 2024 | Rand leaps after news of Godongwana’s budget speech Politics
  5. MPC keeps repo rate steady at 8.25% but warns of risks ahead South Africa
  6. 'Now it's up to the government' Business

Most read

  1. WENDY KNOWLER | After being treated like a criminal, bank’s stress payment was ... Opinion
  2. Vodacom should dial 083 for tips on how to settle with Makate Opinion
  3. Markus Jooste: A thoroughly unpleasant man Business Times
  4. Transnet 'off the rails' over proposed tariffs Business
  5. Toll roads are ‘an attractive investment’ Business

Latest Videos

Xola Mlambo reflects on his career on all new episode of Arena Sports Show
Steenhuisen points out raid on speaker's house to president on parliament