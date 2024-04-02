Make the move: Eight reasons why Mac is a brilliant choice for SMEs

If you're thinking of moving your business to Apple Mac, you’re in good company.

A recent global report by the International Data Corporation predicts a 20% switch to Mac in business environments this year, while a survey by Parallels found that more than half of small to mid-sized enterprises (SMEs) choose Mac.

But what are the real benefits of Mac, and just how easy and affordable is it to make the move? Here, iStore Business, SA's leading Apple Enterprise Solutions provider, lays out a business case providing eight reasons why Mac can be a faster, better and safer choice for SMEs:

1. Seamless transition

It's easy to adapt from PC to Mac. Using Mac's Migration Assistant, you can safely transfer your contacts, calendars, email accounts and more from your Windows PC during set-up.

Once you're settled in, your Mac is ready for business, with a range of powerful, easy-to-use productivity and creativity apps, including Pages for word processing, Numbers for spreadsheets and KeyNote for presentations.

2. Optimal performance

Forty years ago, Apple revolutionised personal computing with the introduction of the Mac. Now, comes the new generation of MacBook Air and MacBook Pro.

These M-Series Macs are powered by Apple's radical silicon System on a Chip (SOC) processor, which integrates multiple components for optimum efficiency. The result is a breakthrough in speed, performance, memory management, machine learning and multitasking power.

3. Compatibility

If your business runs Microsoft Office, don't let that hold you back. So does Mac.