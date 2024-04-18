Business

Oil stabilises after sharp drop on demand concerns, easing of Middle East tension

18 April 2024 - 07:08 By Mohi Narayan and Katya Golubkova
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Analysts at JPMorgan highlighted in a note late on Tuesday that worldwide oil consumption so far in April has been 200,000 barrels per day (bpd) below its forecast, averaging 101-million bpd.
Analysts at JPMorgan highlighted in a note late on Tuesday that worldwide oil consumption so far in April has been 200,000 barrels per day (bpd) below its forecast, averaging 101-million bpd.
Image: REUTERS/Andrew Burton

Oil prices were little changed after a 3% drop in the previous session as the market remains concerned about demand this year and on signs that a wider conflict in the key Middle East producing region could be avoided.

Brent futures were up 29 cents, or 0.3%, at $87.58 a barrel, while US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures traded 20 cents higher, or 0.2%, at $82.89 a barrel at 0413 GMT.

The two benchmarks slid 3% in the previous session on signs that fuel demand this year is lower than expected amid flagging economic growth in China and as oil inventories in the US, the world's biggest crude consumer, rose.

Analysts at JPMorgan highlighted in a note late on Tuesday that worldwide oil consumption so far in April has been 200,000 barrels per day (bpd) below its forecast, averaging 101-million bpd. From the start of the year, demand has risen by 1.7-million bpd, down from its forecast in November of 2-million bpd.

At the same time, investors are discounting the chance that Israel will strongly retaliate against Iran's missile and drone attack on April 13, which was prompted by Israel's alleged killing of Iranian military leaders at a Syrian diplomatic site on April 1.

Iran is the third-largest producer in the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries, according to Reuters data, and an easing of its conflict with Israel would reduce the potential for supply disruptions in the Middle East.

“Brent is now back to levels before the April 1 attack on the Iranian consulate, suggesting that the latest bout of risk premium from heightened Israel-Iran tensions has eroded,” said Vandana Hari, founder of oil market analysis provider Vanda Insights.

Surging US crude inventories also kept a lid on prices. Oil inventories rose by 2.7-million barrels to 460-million barrels in the week ending April 12, the Energy Information Administration said, nearly double analysts' expectations in a Reuters poll for a 1.4-million-barrel build.

Stockpiles built as refinery utilisation declined at a time when processing typically rises ahead of summer driving demand in the US

Gasoline stocks fell by 1.2-million barrels in the week to 227.4-million barrels, the EIA said

Distillate stockpiles, which include diesel and heating oil, fell by 2.8-million barrels to 115-million barrels, vs expectations for a 300,000-barrel drop, the EIA data showed.

“A bearish EIA inventory report appears to have been the perfect opportunity for investors to lock in profits after the recent gains,” Daniel Hynes, the senior commodity strategist at ANZ, said in a note on Thursday.

Reuters

READ MORE:

G7 finance leaders pledge co-operation on Iran sanctions, frozen Russian assets

Finance leaders from the Group of Seven industrial democracies on Wednesday condemned Iran's attack on Israel and pledged to continue work on “all ...
News
1 hour ago

PetroSA targets Mozambique gas in new sales deal

PetroSA expects the first flows of gas into the country from a deal with Mozambique's national energy company ENH later this year, officials said, ...
Business Times
20 hours ago

Israelis have decided to retaliate against Iran, says UK's Cameron

Israel has clearly decided to retaliate against Iran for missile and drone attacks, Britain's foreign minister David Cameron said during a visit to ...
News
18 hours ago

Opec woos Namibia as SA's neighbour prepares to produce from 2030

The OPEC+ oil producers group, having lost Angola and other players in recent years, is eyeing Namibia for possible membership as it sets up what ...
News
1 day ago

Gauteng should pray for no escalation of Middle East conflict — economist

Gauteng should pray the conflict in the Middle East does not escalate as this will have a direct impact on the province's economy because of its ...
News
1 day ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. PetroSA targets Mozambique gas in new sales deal Business
  2. Power from Free State solar farm set to be ‘wheeled’ Business Times
  3. JOB ADS | The Information Regulator of SA is hiring Careers
  4. RFP | DMRE opens battery energy storage IPPPP bid window 3 Business
  5. SAM MKOKELI | Our public office bearers could learn lessons from bankers Opinion

Latest Videos

PSG upset Barcelona to book a duel against Dortmund in UCL semis
Young Ugandans dream of being professional wrestlers